Margaret Hudgins Caso, age 92, passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters on November 30, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1926 in Newport News, Virginia to Herman and Harriett Hudgins. After graduating from Warwick High School, Margaret began her Federal Government civil servant career in Washington, D.C. with the General Accounting Office. Afterwards, she spent a total of 35 years working for the United States Air Force in various civil servant positions, retiring in 1991 from HQ Tactical Air Command at Langley Air Force Base as the Chief of the Awards and Decorations Branch. She was a long time member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, H. Nelson Hudgins and Harvey Lee Hudgins; and sister Harriett Nance. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Caso and Gina Williams (Brian); five grandchildren, Joshua, Jillian, Jacob, Casey and Lauren; brother-in-law Lloyd Nance; sister-n-law Jane Hudgins; and many close cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, with a service immediately following at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be served at the church immediately after the service, and interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, Florida 34655; or to The Big Give campaign at Liberty Baptist Church, https://libertylive.church/give/.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019