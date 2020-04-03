Home

Margaret Jean Hamilton Hopewell

MARGARET "Peg" Jean Hamilton Hopewell, 74, of Cleveland, OH, received healing March 26 in Rocky Mount, NC.

She was predeceased by her adoptive parents, Dr. & Mrs. Frederick Hamilton, her sister Barbara Noose and brothers, James Robert Hamilton, William Vincent, James Michael Vincent, & biological mother, Frances Rigg.

Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother and my best friend. She was active in church; First UMC in Hampton VA and Englewood UMC in Rocky Mount NC. She sang in choir and taught adult Sunday school. She was very knowledge in her Biblical studies.

She leaves her loving and devoted husband, David of Rocky Mount also daughters, Heather & Donna of Goldsboro, NC and Jennifer Musser (Lawrence) of Mt. Airy, MD and two sons, Jonathan Hamilton William Hopewell (Cammie) of Raleigh, NC and Scott Hamilton Hopewell of Rocky Mount, NC.

She loved and treasured her grandchildren – Alexxis & Jonathan Musser, Tyler & Blake Hopewell; Isabella Hopewell and Katherine Margaret Hopewell and one great granddaughter

She also leaves six sisters-Jean Joublanc of TX; Margaret Groves, Sharon Sunderlund, Vicky Blaney, Cindy Church; Donna Jean McMonagle. Brother's Claud Rigg and David Dennis Hamilton along with a large number of nieces and nephews.

She was in the business world for 35 years. She was very active in the Emmaus Community and enjoyed being a hospice volunteer.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, cross-stitching.

A Memorial services will be held at a date TBD.

Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 East Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604. You may share memories and condolences by visiting: http://www.cremnc.com/obituary/margaret-hopewell?fh id=16145. Contributions may be made to Englewood UMC Music department or .
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
