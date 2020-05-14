Margaret Gettings passed away Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. She was 93.



Margaret was born on September 23, 1926 in New York, where she lived for most of her life. She met her husband, Andrew Gettings, at age 12, dancing at the Newman Club in the Bronx. They were married in 1948, had three children, and moved the family to Pearl River, New York in 1968. In addition to her life as a devoted wife and mother, Margaret worked for many years as a bookkeeper and secretary. She and Andrew retired in 1987 and eventually left New York for Williamsburg, Virginia, where they built a large circle of friends and frequently hosted pinochle game nights.



Margaret embodied the 'can-do' spirit, installing electricity in a basement she and Andy remodeled, hosting 20+ people for Sunday dinners, painting oil portraits of her children, cutting down storm-damaged trees with a chainsaw well into her 70's. She approached first-time challenges with innate confidence and made sure the results were near perfect. She loved classic movies, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, and gatherings with her family and friends. She will be missed by her three children and their spouses (Michael and Linda Good Gettings of Bluffton, South Carolina; Robert and Deborah Gulick Gettings of John's Creek, Georgia; and Kathryn Trauner and Tim Conarro of Niwot, Colorado), eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters (Rose Marie Trapani of Allentown, New Jersey and Edna Magaldi of Palm Desert, California). She'll be remembered as talented, loyal, and fiercely protective, always putting the needs of people she loved before her own.



