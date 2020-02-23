|
|
Margaret McCutchen Prior, 72, of Poquoson, passed away February 15, 2020 after a heart attack from complications of type 2 diabetes. Her family was by her side throughout---including Ed, her devoted husband of 51 years, and her loving son James and daughter-in-law Rachel. Her three sisters, Alexis, Kathy and Susan, now living in another state or town, kept in close touch throughout Margaret's final days. In addition to many friends, she is survived by an extended family of nephews, nieces, and cousins (particularly Frank and Dee and their families) from Ed's Chicago to Tennessee (niece Heather and family) and her beloved Virginia (brother-in-law John and best college friends Faith and Walt). All loved Margaret.
She was born in Richmond in 1947 to C.S. McCutchen and his wife Lorene, the first of four beautiful sisters. As the oldest, she was highly protective of her younger siblings. She told Ed that one night when her parents were away, a car pulled up in their yard in Fishersville and a rowdy group of men got out, approaching the family's porch. With the nearest neighbor a mile away, Margaret grabbed her Dad's rifle from behind the cabinet, stood in the doorway and yelled "What do you want here?" They turned around, walked fast to their car and drove away.
She graduated from Madison College (now JMU) with a degree in Education in 1969, moved to Hampton with her husband, and also went to CNU for several years. She taught French and other courses in Hampton, Newport News, and Poquoson at both grade and high school levels until her diabetes became more serious. Ed's job at NASA Langley required much writing and she reviewed everything and often changed his words or even dropped sentences---always improving the text. She enjoyed bowling with him in the NASA league in the 1980s until she injured her foot badly going down stairs. Without her on his team and the fun they cherished together, Ed dropped out of the league. Margaret loved flowers and was skilled at gardening; she used to say "Ed was good at sprinkling."
She chose cremation and they signed contracts with Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/research/research-we-fund. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer condolences to family. A memorial may be held at a future date.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020