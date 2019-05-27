|
Margaret Mary (Kelly) Sarsfield, age 83, passed away on May 26, 2019 at 6:25 a.m.Peggy was the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Kelly of Wilkes-Barre, PA. She graduated from Hanover Memorial High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business, Kingston, PA.She moved to Williamsburg in 1991 and worked in the office of C & N Dining, a Burger King Franchise and then became office manager for Ameriking, a Chicago based Burger King Franchise located in Williamsburg.Her infant son, Kurt Laurence, preceded her in death in 1969. She is survived by her three sons Mathew (South Carolina), Stephen (Florida), Eamon (Maryland), five grandchildren Caitlin, Mathew, Alexander (South Carolina), Jack and Lucy (Maryland), and her sister Elaine Chismer (Williamsburg) nephews David Chismer (Williamsburg) and Michael Chismer (Pittsburgh), nieces Diane Branscome (Lanexa), Patricia Gustin (Midlothian), Marianne Guglielmetti (Lynchburg) and Carolyn Cloninger (Williamsburg).Funeral arrangements will be at the convenience of the family and Bucktrout Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 27, 2019