Margaret "Peggy" Palmer passed away June 4, 2020, at Warwick Forest. She was born in Farmville, VA on March 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Melva and Asa B. Smith.Peggy graduated from the College of William and Mary and subsequently became a librarian at the NACA, later NASA, technical library, Langley Research Center. She was a communicant of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and also attended Christ Church, Christchurch, VA.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter C. Palmer, III; three daughters: Ann Palmer Via, Elizabeth Palmer Keplesky and Susan Palmer Harlow (George); six grandchildren: Shelby Via Suminski (Jordan); Palmer Via; Jenna Keplesky Thornton (Kyle); Kevin Keplesky (Stephanie); Austin Harlow and Cary Harlow; and four great-grandchildren: Harper and Jameson Suminski and Carter and Emerson Keplesky.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Newport News, or William and Mary Alumni Association.