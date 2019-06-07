|
|
On June 2, 2019, God's angels gently lifted and escorted our beloved Margaret R. Brown, affectionately nicknamed "Pug" into the loving arms of the Lord. Margaret was born June 4, 1940 in Newport News, Virginia to the late Elsie Radcliffe and Milton Jones. She attended the Newport News public school system and retired from Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Margaret will forever remain in the heart of her loyal and dedicated companion of many years, Bobby E. Moore and her daughter Fara Sloan (Rudolph Shaw); Sons Everett Sloan, Fred Brown (Loretta) and Darius Brown; grandchildren, Ian Sloan, Maya Shaw, Malcolm Shaw, Martin Shaw, Destiny Brown, Darius Brown, Jr., Jerrod Livingston, Tonika Sanderlin and Lavar Thomas; sisters Mary E. Brown, Irene Chapman, and Carolyn Brown; Sister-in-law Shirley Lyles and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Sunday June 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019