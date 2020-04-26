|
|
Margaret R. Wood, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Cathy. She was a woman with a strong faith in God and a tremendous love for her family. Margaret attended Restoration Church Phoebus Baptist in Hampton for over 35 years and taught Sunday School for over 20 years in churches she attended earlier in life. She had a special talent for ministering to the needs of others.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Lewis Wood, whom she always called Honey and referred to as 'My Darlin'. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1996. Margaret was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jamey Ludwig (Ma's boy).
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Jeanne Bensten (Ron) and Cathy Geary (Mark); four grandchildren, Everett Bensten, Keith Bensten (Libby), Jeremy Ludwig, and Jeanne Margaret McFarland; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Abby, Henry, Patrick and Norah Bensten, along with her special "adopted" daughter, Linda Reeves. Margaret will also be dearly missed by her four step-grandchildren, Kellie Webb, Amber Geary, Andrew Geary and Kadie Prillaman; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was called Ma by her grandchildren and GGMA by her greats. Her presence always brought many hugs, kisses and laughter that will be missed. She cherished time with her family and always wanted to get together for any holiday, big or small, and anytime in between. Big family dinners were her trademark.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020