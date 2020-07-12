1/1
Margaret Recor (Peggy) Brannan
Margaret (Peggy) Recor Brannan (93) born in Rouses Point, NY passed away peacefully on 11 March 2020. She was a resident of Newport News, VA for over 70 years. She was pre-deceased by her parents Lester & Marguerite Recor, infant twin sons David and Daniel, her husband Dick, son Charles, her sisters Helena Absher, Pauline Jaques and her brother Russell Recor.

She is survived by her daughter Beth Brannan (Deb), granddaughter Christina Gupta (Moe), grandson Daniel Brannan (Krystal) and 3 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her later years one of her favorite sayings was "getting old ain't for sissies". She fought a long and hard fight against Alzheimer's. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601, or Peninsula Catholic High School, 600 Harpersville Rd, Newport News, VA 23601 or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Active Daily Living Care for their help and support.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 am located at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666. Service will follow at Noon with interment following at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
14
Service
12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
