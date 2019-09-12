|
Margaret Seymour Rowland, of Gloucester, known by all as Seymour, died peacefully on September 1st, 2019. She was born in Charleston, WV on April 27, 1937. Seymour grew up in Newport News, VA. She married G.C. Rowland and moved to Rescue, VA where they raised their family. Seymour was a bus driver for Isle of Wight County Schools and worked for R.L. Magette Water Company. Upon retiring, she and G.C. spent 18 years RV'ing throughout the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Seymour was a devout Christian and a member of New Horizon Methodist Church in Davenport. FL. Seymour's friends and relatives will remember her remarkable talent as a seamstress, upholsterer, and quilter. She created various works of art and crafts that she shared with family members and friends created with love and devotion. Seymour was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Green Clay Rowland; her son, Lawrence A. Rowland, parents, John Hubbard and Margaret Barricklow and sister, Marlojo Sandridge. She is survived by her three sons, Gary Rowland and fiancée Kimberly Schoebel of Tallahassee, FL, Layne Rowland and wife Carol of Smithfield, VA, Scott Rowland and wife Donna of Gloucester, grandchildren, Chris, Michelle, Joshua, Christin, Caitlin, and Clay Rowland, Mary Rowland, Paul and James Locklear, brothers, John Hubbard and wife Claire of Newport News, VA, David Hubbard and wife Nancy of North Myrtle Beach, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15th, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019