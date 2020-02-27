Home

POWERED BY

Margaret Smith Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Smith Taylor Obituary
Margaret Smith Taylor peacefully entered into God's eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born to Charles C. Smith, Sr. and Cora Koenig Smith on March 28th, 1924 in Newport News, VA.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother Charles C. Smith, Jr. She is survived by daughters Cora Elise and Margaret Yvonne; son-in-law Mark Phillips; two granddaughters Meghan J. Taylor and Jessica W. Powell (Patrick); six great-grandchildren; four cherished nieces; a host of cousins and goddaughter Gayle Mitchell.

From her family…we thank you Lord, for the blessing of this beautiful spirit, that you allowed to touch our lives, for just a little while. Amen.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -