Margaret Smith Taylor peacefully entered into God's eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born to Charles C. Smith, Sr. and Cora Koenig Smith on March 28th, 1924 in Newport News, VA.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother Charles C. Smith, Jr. She is survived by daughters Cora Elise and Margaret Yvonne; son-in-law Mark Phillips; two granddaughters Meghan J. Taylor and Jessica W. Powell (Patrick); six great-grandchildren; four cherished nieces; a host of cousins and goddaughter Gayle Mitchell.
From her family…we thank you Lord, for the blessing of this beautiful spirit, that you allowed to touch our lives, for just a little while. Amen.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020