Margaret Vilena Kea
Mrs. Margaret Vilena Kea, age 96 of Hampton, Va., was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sentara Nursing and Rehab Center in Hampton, VA. Leaving to cherish her memories are her daughter Jeanette Valentine of Hampton, Va., 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, one brother Ezell Cooper of Littleton, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews and a very special friend Margaret Underwood of Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Alzheimer's / Dementia Association. The viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cooke Bros. The Home Going service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Chapel.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
