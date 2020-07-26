1/1
Margaret Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at home. Born in Durham, NC, she lived most of her life in Newport News, VA. She undertook the profession of cosmetologist and enjoyed owning her own beauty shop, where she made many friends. She is survived by her children, Trina Wagner and Dale Wagner (Diane); her daughter-in-law, Carol Wagner; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the entire staff from Mennonwood Retirement Community; the staff was like family to her. A Private Graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements made by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
