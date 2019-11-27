|
|
Newport News, Va. - Margarete Maria Hohl, a resident of Newport News, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born May 9, 1936 in Mulheim, Germany. Margarete enjoyed time with her family, gardening, knitting, and dancing to live music. She was married to Frank Hohl until he passed away in 1981. She remained young at heart all her life. She loved being a mother and is survived by her 3 children, Claudia Hohl and fiancé Joe Lawson, Ursula Mullen and husband Jim Mullen and Frank W. Hohl and partner Krysten Tingler and her 6 grandchildren Elizabeth, Shaun, Derek, Connor, Charley and Delaney.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.,
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019