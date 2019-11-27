Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarete Hohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarete Maria Hohl


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarete Maria Hohl Obituary
Newport News, Va. - Margarete Maria Hohl, a resident of Newport News, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born May 9, 1936 in Mulheim, Germany. Margarete enjoyed time with her family, gardening, knitting, and dancing to live music. She was married to Frank Hohl until he passed away in 1981. She remained young at heart all her life. She loved being a mother and is survived by her 3 children, Claudia Hohl and fiancé Joe Lawson, Ursula Mullen and husband Jim Mullen and Frank W. Hohl and partner Krysten Tingler and her 6 grandchildren Elizabeth, Shaun, Derek, Connor, Charley and Delaney.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.,
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -