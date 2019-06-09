Margaretta W. McMahon, 85, journeyed home on Wednesday June 5, 2019. She was born in Romania and immigrated to America in 1938 where her family resided in Corning, NY. She was a resident of Poquoson, VA. Margaretta had a zest for life. She was friends with everyone and everyone wanted to be her friend. This made for quite a busy social calendar. She loved to cook and find a good garage sale; volunteer at the local food pantry and thrift store; and for years was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was preceded in death by her parents Franz and Anna Welzel; sisters Theresa Welzel, Marie Fratarcangelo and Anna Kosty; and husbands Phillip A. Charron and William J. McMahon. She is survived by daughters Margaret Ann (Tim) Leavelle and Mia (Derek) Elkins; grandchildren Carlos Novak, Therese Cooper (Anthony) Pedersen, Maria (Dan) Rooney; great grandchildren Cooper Pedersen, Max Rooney and Baby girl Rooney. In recent years she was under the care of her daughter Mia and three amazing caregivers Crystal Russ, Christi Saporito and Patricia Hall. She also looked forward to her weekly visits from St. Kateri Tekakwitha Eucharistic Ministers, who offered unwavering spiritual guidance and comfort over the years. The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave. Hampton, VA 23666 on Monday June 10, 2019 at 5:30 pm with a celebration of life service following at 6:30pm. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary