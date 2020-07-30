Yorktown, VA - Margie L. Wilson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Margie was born in North Carolina and moved to Virginia in 1959. She was a member of Grafton Baptist Church. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, spending time with family and was a caregiver to all.



Margie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Calvin T. Wilson; three daughters, Judy Bond of Indiana, Cindy Wilson of Newport News and Vickie Foreman (Joe) of Hampton. She is also survived by a brother Marvin Cabe of Gloucester; two sisters, Joyce Moody of North Carolina and Brenda Barnett of Gloucester and four grandchildren, Dale Bond, Jr, Mishelle Taylor, Brandy Hicks and Calvin Bond; and eleven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a grandson Amos Foreman.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Interment will follow in Windsor Gardens in Gloucester. The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.



In compliance with the Covid-19 Social Distancing Mandate, facemasks will be required.



