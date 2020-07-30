1/1
Margie L. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, VA - Margie L. Wilson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Margie was born in North Carolina and moved to Virginia in 1959. She was a member of Grafton Baptist Church. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, spending time with family and was a caregiver to all.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Calvin T. Wilson; three daughters, Judy Bond of Indiana, Cindy Wilson of Newport News and Vickie Foreman (Joe) of Hampton. She is also survived by a brother Marvin Cabe of Gloucester; two sisters, Joyce Moody of North Carolina and Brenda Barnett of Gloucester and four grandchildren, Dale Bond, Jr, Mishelle Taylor, Brandy Hicks and Calvin Bond; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson Amos Foreman.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Interment will follow in Windsor Gardens in Gloucester. The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.

In compliance with the Covid-19 Social Distancing Mandate, facemasks will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved