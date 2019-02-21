Yorktown, Va. - Margie M. Melo, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 19th in Yorktown, Virginia at the age of 90. Margie retired from Miller & Rhoads in Newport News, VA when the store closed. She loved her "Emidio", being the wife of Air Force Fighter Pilot, and traveling the world. As a family, every two years there was a move, which included Coast to Coast and overseas assignments in the Panama Canal Zone and the Philippines. She loved moving to a new destination and exploring them with her family. Her proudest accomplishment was being the loving mother to her 5 children, and to show them the wonders of the world. She taught her children valuable life's lessons like supporting your local community through volunteerism, always treating people with respect, and how to dance the Twist just to name a few. She had such great pride in the accomplishments of her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, no matter how large or how small, and she could always be found supporting various activities and events they participated in. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Haynie and Alma Ashby of Tallassee, AL; the love of her life, her husband of 68 years Emidio A. Melo; her son Roger Melo of Newport News, VA. Margie is survived by her son Mike Melo and his wife Kathy of Yorktown, VA; three daughters Deborah Hamlin and her husband David of Williamsburg, VA, Patricia Melo of Key Largo, FL, and Sandra Melo Howerton of Montpelier, VA and her daughter-in-law Deborah Melo of Newport News, VA. She also has 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Amory Funeral Home, Grafton Thursday February 21st from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. There will be a funeral mass held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown VA on Friday February 22nd at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in memory of Margie Melo. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary