Margot Luise Hooks passed away on August 20th, 2019. Born on the 19th of May in Wolferschwenda, Germany, as a young woman she moved to Berlin where she met and married Alex Hooks while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Upon arriving in the United States, she established a career working as a bookkeeper and an accountant. Alex and Margot always had a comfortable home that was warm and welcoming. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining, if you were lucky enough to get an invitation to dinner you were treated to a lovely meal set at an elegant table. Margot was devoted to her grandchildren and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she was a faithful servant. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and contributed her many talents.
Preceded by her beloved husband Alex Hooks; she is survived by two sons, Thomas R. Hooks (Cheryl), Alex K. Hooks (Patti); six grandchildren, Melissa Hogge (Steven), Thomas Hooks Jr., Corey Hooks, Arianna Hooks, Cassandra Hooks, Austin Hooks; two great grandchildren, Meghan Worthington and Ray Wilkes; and her extended family in Germany.
The family would like to thank Margot's neighbors, Alma and Watheda for their kindness and generosity, her church family for their visits & prayers, and the staff at Coliseum Park for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019