|
|
Marguerite DiCarlo, 92, of Hampton, VA, formerly of Charleroi, PA, passed away quietly from this earth on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born on March 13, 1927, Marguerite Sedor the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Chupasko) Sedor. Her childhood spanned both the great depression, as well as World War II, events which influenced a legacy steeped in determination, sacrifice, service and love. Alongside her husband Big Lou and his military career, her young adult years found her traveling both this country, as well as Europe, before each developed parallel careers in civil service. She regaled all with stories of how she knew an Eisenhower, witnessed the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, worked at the Pentagon for Travis Hoover (the number two pilot of the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo) , all while raising two sons. Retiring from the Civil Service in Hampton, Virginia, the "Iron Major" of the DiCarlo family perfected cruise ship travel, the art of bingo, mastered the wonders of Hummel Figurines and QVC, cherished her admiration for Shirley Temple, and took pride in her role as matriarch to our family. In addition to her parents Marguerite is preceded in death by her brother Chuck, as well as her husband Louis DiCarlo and oldest son Richard DiCarlo. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Yeager, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Jessica DiCarlo, grandchildren Dominick, Decklan, Jacob and fiancé Andrea, Courtney and J.R Farries, and great-grandson Bodhi, as well as Maude, Chris, Joy, Rachel, Glo Glo and other friends, nieces and nephews who made her last years pleasant ones. At Marguerites request there will be private interment Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019