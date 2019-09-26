|
Marguerite H. Proffitt, 101, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1917 in Warwick County to the late Arthur and S. Marie Holloway of Menchville. Marguerite lived on Menchville Road until she was 99. She worked for the City of Newport News for 18 years before working at NASA, where she worked until her retirement. She was a 75-year member of Warwick Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star and a 75-year member of Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her son, Francis E. "Buck" White. Left to cherish her memory are her son, John E. "Jack" White, Jr.; grandsons, John E. "Bubba" White (Tracey), Wayne M. White (Karen), and William T. "Billy" White (Donna); granddaughters, Candy Scherberger (Rob), Tammy White, and Lora W. Fairweather; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Joshua Dalton, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, with the Order of the Eastern Star holding service. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff that cared for Marguerite during her stay at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Road, Newport News, VA 23602 or to the Daphene Watson Scholarship Fund, 4 Edgewood Drive, Newport News, VA 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019