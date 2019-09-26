Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Proffitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite H. Proffitt


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite H. Proffitt Obituary
Marguerite H. Proffitt, 101, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1917 in Warwick County to the late Arthur and S. Marie Holloway of Menchville. Marguerite lived on Menchville Road until she was 99. She worked for the City of Newport News for 18 years before working at NASA, where she worked until her retirement. She was a 75-year member of Warwick Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star and a 75-year member of Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church.

Marguerite is preceded in death by her son, Francis E. "Buck" White. Left to cherish her memory are her son, John E. "Jack" White, Jr.; grandsons, John E. "Bubba" White (Tracey), Wayne M. White (Karen), and William T. "Billy" White (Donna); granddaughters, Candy Scherberger (Rob), Tammy White, and Lora W. Fairweather; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Joshua Dalton, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, with the Order of the Eastern Star holding service. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff that cared for Marguerite during her stay at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Road, Newport News, VA 23602 or to the Daphene Watson Scholarship Fund, 4 Edgewood Drive, Newport News, VA 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now