Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Lois Goodwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Lois Goodwin Obituary
Yorktown, VA – Marguerite Lois Goodwin, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.Marguerite was a native of Massachusetts before moving to Yorktown, VA in 2002. She was a Harvard graduate and a retired Social Worker. Marguerite was a member of Faith for Living Outreach Center in Grafton. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Washington, and her son; Norman Goodwin. She is survived by her husband; William Goodwin III, a granddaughter; Thayisha, her brother John Washington(Manny), her sisters; Doris Wilma Clemons, Corrie Mae Cottrell, and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Faith for Living Outreach Center, 130 Goodwin Neck Road, Grafton, VA 23692Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.