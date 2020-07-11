Marguerite Thurston Kepler, 88, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Collierstown, VA, she had been a Hampton resident since 1952 where she was a longtime member of East Hampton Baptist Church. She was an Avon representative for over 40 years and enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John A. Kepler, Sr.; her parents, Sadie Alice Goodbar and Charles Curtis Thurston; three brothers, Charles Sonny and Sherman Thurston; and her infant daughter, Alice Belinda. Survivors include her daughter, Linda K. Raiford and husband, David; son, John A. Kepler, Jr.; two grandchildren, Christopher Raiford and Lorin Herbick and her husband, Bob; two great-granddaughters, Madison and Reece Herbick; and two sisters-in-law, Nan and Ann Thurston.



The family would like to thank Nan Thurston, Myesha Weaver, and the staff of Grace Hospice for the love, support, and care of their mother over the last month.



The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 6 pm. Interment will take place at 11 am, Monday at Parklawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store