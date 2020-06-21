Maria Jozifina "Josie" Mingee, 93, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Brussels, Belgium, she became a war bride in 1947 upon marrying Linwood Earl Turner. They came stateside for several tours of duty, one of which was in Waco, TX where she sat for her US Citizenship test and became a naturalized citizen for which she was very proud. They were transferred overseas to Paris where Earl died in 1955. She returned to the United States and lived with his family in Richmond for a while before moving to Hampton where she met and married William F. Mingee, Jr. in 1960. They built a home and raised two children. Josie was a very devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed her time with the TOPS group, loved watching westerns and reading.



Also preceded in death by her brothers, August Bernard Cnops and Eugene Cnops and her sister, Rosa Josephine DeVroome; she is survived by her son, William F. Mingee, IV; her daughter Maria Kathleen Mingee; her sister, Estelle Cnops; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Tuesday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Sentara Hospice, Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads, 6015 Poplar Hall Drive, Suite 308, Norfolk, VA 23502.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store