|
|
Maria Thibeault, 90 passed away at home October 13 2019. She was the wife of late husband Eugene J.Thibeault. Her country of origin was Hungary and after moving numerous times with military orders settled in Hampton Virginia and became a citizen. She was loved, kind and caring wife mother grandparent and friend. She will be missed by her surviving family members including her daughters Edith Widmann of Germany, Helen Bailey of Hampton Va. Sons Eugene Thibeault of Hampton Va, Robert Thibeault and wife Lori of Maryland, grand children Corey Scott and Nicole of Maryland and Hampton Va.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019