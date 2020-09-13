Marian Nunnally departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born September 21, 1925, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Robert Hudson and Mary Wood. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Nunnally, sister, Claudia Kniesche (Earnest) and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Nunnally. She is survived by her children, Milton, Lana and Fred Nunnally (Patricia), grandson, Shaun Nunnally (Danielle),three great grandchildren, nephew, Robert Kniesche (Charlotte) niece, Joan Saunders, many extended family members and her beloved pets.



A burial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 372 Hiden Blvd, Newport News, on September 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.



The family would like to thank Andrea Zook and Medi Hospice for their care and kindness. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 88 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA, 23666.



