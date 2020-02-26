|
|
Marian Kathleen Wollett, 55, passed away February 21, 2020 after a long battle of heart problems and failing health. She was a proud cancer survivor, beating cancer at 19 years of age and being in remission ever since! She was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church for many of her younger years and had a strong relationship with our Lord enjoying prayer privately. She enjoyed going to concerts, listening to music and watching movies in her spare time. Marian worked at Smithfield Foods for a number of years as a meat cutter. She was proud to call Hampton her home and was a lifelong resident.
Survivors include her mother, Emelia Morgan; daughter, Sarah Poole (Alex); sister, Dorothy Hennings (Karl); and her nephew, Karl Hennings.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-6PM with a prayer service following at 6PM. The family will remain to greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peninsula SPCA will be welcome as Marian had a strong will to help animals in need.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020