St Andrew's Episcopal Church
45 Main St
Newport News, VA 23601
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Newport News, VA
Marian Lee Williams Franklin Simpson

Marian Lee Williams Franklin Simpson Obituary
Yorktown- Marian Lee Williams Franklin Simpson, 83, passed away on June 7, 2019. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in April 2005 and also her first husband, Capt. Franklin; her parents, James Montague and Mary E. (Johnson) Williams; her sister, Evelyn and her brother, Vincent.She is survived by her children, Jeanne F. Hampel (David) of Bristow, VA and Jim W. Franklin (Kathy) of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Allison Hampel, Dana Hampel Lumpkin (Justin); step-grandchildren, Jay and Garrett Baltzer; great-grandchildren, Parker Dean Lumpkin and Scott Eugene Lumpkin.Family was the most important thing in her life, except her Lord and Saviour!The family would like to thank Personal Touch Hospice, especially Dawn and also the Hospice House in Williamsburg for making our mother comfortable to the end.A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Newport News. Internment of the ashes will be private at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Andrews Memorial Fund, 45 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601, the Peninsula Food Bank or the SPCA.Full obituary and photo may be viewed at www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019
