Marian Margaret Hall, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she had been a Hampton resident since the early 60's. An Air Force wife, she learned to be self-sufficient while working at the LAFB Childcare Center and raising her six children. A very spiritual lady, she was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved her family and holiday gatherings were her favorites. She enjoyed ceramics and gardening and was a Baltimore Orioles fan.
Preceded in death by her husband, William K. Hall; survivors include her children, William K. Hall, Jr. (Donna), Louis M. Hall (Becky), Colleen M. Wedding (Paul), James E. Hall (Harriet), Rebecca A. Kuzma (Bill), and David Hall (Tammy); her sister-in-law, Lillian Sypniewski; twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans' Cemetery at 3:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
