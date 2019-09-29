Home

Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Marian Hudgins
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
at Teresa's home
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Marian Minter Hudgins


1921 - 2019
Marian Minter Hudgins Obituary
Marian Alyce Minter Hudgins, 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a native of Mathews, Va. and had worked at the Emma Jane Shop and was the manager of Buttons & Bows in Gloucester for over 20 years. She was a member of Bellamy United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Alice Wrotten Minter, her husband William M. "Honey" Hudgins and daughter Patsy Hudgins Moore. She is survived by her granddaughter Teresa Horsley Thrift (Tommy), great grandchildren Brittany and Zachary, nieces and nephews Eloise, Bobby, Betty Ann, and David.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service. The family will also receive friends at Teresa,s home on Saturday and Sunday from 10-6:00 p.m. The family would like to give special thanks to Marian's nurses for their care, Robin Bryant and Amy Morgan-Cottee. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
