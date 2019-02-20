Marianne Cosner Wood of Newport News and formally Saluda, Va passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Kents Store, VA. September 19, 1933 to the late Adam and Anna Cosner, as the youngest of 12 children, and is survived by her sister Mrs. Merie Garner of Palmyra, Va. Marianne is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Clarence (Sam) Wood. She leaves behind two sons Dale E. Wood, his wife Terry Wood (Grigg), Of Newport News, Brett a Wood, his wife Jeanie Wood (Hernandez) of Gloucester, Va. four grandchildren Sunny, Michael, Sam, and Tyler Wood and two great grandchildren. Marianne graduated from Fluvanna High School in 1951, receive certification from American Institute of banking 1972, graduated from the Louisiana State University school of banking in 1983. She retired from Sovran Bank now Bank of America as vice president of Commercial Loans in 1988 after 27 years of service. Arrangements are being made at Sheridan Funeral Home of Kent Store Virginia and services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church-4768 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia, VA. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary