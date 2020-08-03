Smithfield: Marianne Stein née Matthews, 69, of Smithfield, VA died Friday, July 31, 2020 of complications from leukemia. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. She is survived by her loving husband, Al; daughter, Emily; and siblings: Kevin Matthews, Terry DiPresso, Betty Matthews and Kathy Perrone. She was a dedicated member of her community, Master Gardner, and passionate supporter of Relay for Life, the Christian Outreach in Smithfield, and Good Shepard Church. She was loved by everyone she touched. Words cannot possibly reflect the love she gave. She never gave less than everything. The family will receive friends during a visitation at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA Wednesday, August 5, 2020 between 6:30P.M. to 8:00P.M. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.