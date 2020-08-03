1/1
Marianne Stein
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Smithfield: Marianne Stein née Matthews, 69, of Smithfield, VA died Friday, July 31, 2020 of complications from leukemia. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. She is survived by her loving husband, Al; daughter, Emily; and siblings: Kevin Matthews, Terry DiPresso, Betty Matthews and Kathy Perrone. She was a dedicated member of her community, Master Gardner, and passionate supporter of Relay for Life, the Christian Outreach in Smithfield, and Good Shepard Church. She was loved by everyone she touched. Words cannot possibly reflect the love she gave. She never gave less than everything. The family will receive friends during a visitation at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA Wednesday, August 5, 2020 between 6:30P.M. to 8:00P.M. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 2, 2020
Another Illustration of beautiful Marianne.
Jim Perrone
Friend
August 2, 2020
Dear Mr. Stein, Emily, and family: My heartfelt condolences on the loss of your wife, mother, and beloved family member. I will always remember how Marianne supported and welcomed Emily's friends and their families - from trips to Mississippi and DC to annual Christmas parties and many sleepovers.
Tess DeRoy & family
Friend
August 2, 2020
Jim Perrone
Friend
August 2, 2020
Jim Perrone
Friend
August 2, 2020
She was special and will be missed by many. If there are angles, she surely is there. Here are some Illustrations I did of her.
Jim Perrone
Friend
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rebecca Wirsching
Acquaintance
