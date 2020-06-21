Marie Annette Gamache, age 72, of Gloucester, a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, died at Riverside Walter Reed Convalescent Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Annette lived most of her life in Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School. She was an accomplished painter, an enthusiast of photography, and a collector of Shirley Temple memorabilia. She spent most of her career working in the printing industry at various companies. In 2006 she moved to Palm Springs, California, to be closer to one of her brothers and worked in retail while living there. Because of health concerns, she moved back to Gloucester in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Bertha Ambrose Gamache, and a beloved brother-in-law, Lou Cuevas. She is survived by two brothers, Richard L. Gamache and Paul A. Gamache (Diane Clements), a niece, Brittanny Clements Gamache (Alex Petersen), a special aunt, Joyce Ambrose Hogge, and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hogg Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A 2:00 p.m. graveside service officiated by the Reverend Gregory Kandt, will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic mask are required, and additional information will be given upon entering the parking lot for visitation-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



