The late Marie E. Burns, 82, peacefully passed away into the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning May 12, 2020, at our residence. Marie was born December 29, 1937, in Franklin, VA to the late Virginia Lane Peoples. She graduated with a GED, even though she attended Hunnington High School, in the city of Newport News, VA. Marie continued her studies in Biblical Courses to further her education while she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, etc… truly working in the vineyard for the Lord. She was a member of the Family Light Baptist Church (the late Pastor Hurley Jones Sr.); an ordained Deaconess and worked diligently in the Houses of worship. Marie was employed in the Newport News Public Schools (Warwick High School); from which, she retired after 26 years of service. Marie was a loving, wise, steadfast woman, with a strong constitution to live; "But we cannot stop Death (the last enemy of God)." To be absent from the body, and to present with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:8.



Marie was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Renee' Davis, and the late Mrs. Vernell Miller (late Uncle Miller) whom brought her from Franklin, VA to Newport News. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 33 years, Clifton; her daughters, Jaye Wytch of Hampton, VA, Rev. Debra (Richard) Herrington of Hot Springs, AR; two sons, Deacon Samuel L. Granger Jr. of Newport News and Clifton L. Burns III (Trece) of Hampton, VA; her grandchildren, Ketina, Samuel III, Sumoia, Rosealyn, Shawnece, Big Ciara, Little Ciara, Clifton IV, Crishaun, and Tre'von; as well as 15 loving great-grandchildren. Two aunts, Auntie Alice Burns (Hampton, VA), Auntie Helen Edwards (Smithfield, VA). Marie has a sister, Mrs. Carolyn McCallum (Leon) of Smithfield, VA; and a brother, Jasper Peoples (the late Bobbie Peoples) of Hampton, VA; Brothers-in-law J.B. McCallum (Brenda) of Richmond, VA; Leslie McCallum (Elaine) of Newport News, VA; Sisters-in-law Carolyn Sledge (Elder Calvin Sledge) of Newport News, VA; Jean Miller of Hampton, VA; Barbara Shields (Elder John Shields) of Newport News, VA; Jackqualine Green of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Marie has a loving best friend from Seaboard, NC (Mrs. Annie R. Burnette) whom opened up her home to us and offered great hospitality. Thank you cousin Cathaleen Johnson and Larry Miller for your support. Thanks for the flowers (Christine Miller) of Hampton, VA and (Debra and Richard Herrington) of Hot Springs, AR; Special Acknowledgement to the wonderful staff at Med Emporium (Ella, Pam, Louis, etc.), Dr. W.A. Franklin and staff, nurses, friends and family, whom rendered care to Marie. Thank you to Pastor Persina Atkinson for homegoing services, which was conducted May 12, 2020 at Fountain of Living Waters, Hampton, VA. Thank you Bishop Donnell L. Charity I, Dr. Elder Hinton, Minister of Music and great-grandchildren in the services of the Lord. Thank you Big Ciara! Thanks to all the friends and family who brought cards and gifts. Last, thank you Mr. Blair Young and the wonderful staff at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1601 27th St., Newport News, VA. Marie's body was lay to rest in Hampton Memorial Gardens (near Mrs. Lisa Renee' Davis). Amen…



