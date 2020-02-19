|
Marie Edwards Gerringer, born June 2, 1928 in Bryson City, NC to the late Alfred David Edwards and Laura Dehart, went home to the Lord on February 16, 2020. She was married for sixty-one years to the love of her life, Carr Elijah Gerringer Jr., who preceded her in death in May 2013.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Carr and Cynthia Gerringer, grandson Joseph Carr Gerringer; daughter N. Leigh Gerringer Harris, and granddaughters, Jessica Marie Harris and Lacey Jeanette Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters; and a son-in-law Kenneth Harris.
She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who she loved dearly. We were all blessed by knowing her and she will be greatly missed.
Marie, after graduating from Hampton High School in 1946 went to work at the Newport News Shipyard. She married Carr in December of 1951, and they moved to Kinston, NC where she was employed in a bank. After Carr became employed with a large construction company they lived in Pensacola, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, New York City, Columbus, Chicago, Houston and Charlotte. During that time Marie worked for Lord and Taylor as a department manager.
Along the way she gave birth to her two children and spent much of her life devoted to benefiting the lives of others. She transported cancer patients, worked in a soup kitchen, drove for meals on wheels, and volunteered at various women's clubs.
After her husband's retirement, they returned to the peninsula and she devoted her time to Orcutt Baptist Church, including serving as the treasurer of her Sunday school class. They moved to The Chesapeake in 1989, where they both resided until their respective deaths.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020