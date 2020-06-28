Marie Fox, wife of Franklin Fox, Sr. passed on June 23, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Monday June 29th from 2 to 7 p.m at the funeral home.
A celebration of her life will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 30th.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. www.smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.