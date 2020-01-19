|
Marie Louise (Beaulieu) McLean, age 94, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by members of her family. She was a resident of Newport News, VA, since 1965.
Marie Louise "Weezie" was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph McLean; her parents, Arthur and Marie Beaulieu; her sister, Ruth Lee Cessna; and her brothers, George "Pete" Beaulieu and Theodore "Wally" Beaulieu.
Marie graduated from Ursuline Academy, and married John on July 22, 1942. They raised seven children while living in Cumberland, MD, and Newport News, VA.
Marie Louise's husband, John, was a sailor in the Navy in World War II and then the Naval Reserve from 1945 to 1965. They retired in Newport News where they enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling, She also enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and crocheting. Marie was the manager of the Fort Eustis Bowling Lanes Snack Bar, for 20 years and retired in 1986.
Marie Louise was loved and cherished by her family. She will be revered for her tender love and care of her children and her loving devotion to her husband, John. She enjoyed all holidays, hosting family and friends, often reaching a full house of seventy people or more.
She is survived by her sons: Patrick McLean (Debbie, dec.), Michael McLean (Brenda), Timothy McLean (Kathy), and Joel McLean (Michele); her daughters: Pamela Anderson (Jerry), Jennifer Fisher (Boyd), Deborah Kirkland (Art); her brothers: Arthur E. "Art" Beaulieu and Alan James Beaulieu; and her sister: Margaret Mary Hizon; by twenty grandchildren; forty-three great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all who cared for her during her last years, specifically the staff of Riverside Hospice, her sons: Patrick and Timothy; and granddaughter, Mary Flynn, for their unending devotion and personal care.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20 from 5PM to 7PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23608. A Requiem Mass will be held Tuesday, January 21 at 2PM, with a reception to follow at St Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608.
John and Marie Louise were among the founding members of St Jerome Catholic Church and in lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made in their honor to St Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608. Online condolences may be shared with Marie's family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020