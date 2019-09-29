|
|
Marie M. Perecko, age 90, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in Gloucester, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Church of St. Therese conducted by Father Gregory Kandt. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A full obituary will follow. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019