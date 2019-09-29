Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Therese
Marie M. Perecko, age 90, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in Gloucester, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Church of St. Therese conducted by Father Gregory Kandt. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A full obituary will follow. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
