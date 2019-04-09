Heaven gained another angel on April 5, 2019. Marie N. Spence, 93, died peacefully at The Hidenwood. Even though she suffered from dementia, she carried herself with grace, class, and dignity.She will always be remembered as a faithful servant to the Lord and her church, for her love of family and friends, and for her fashion sense. She lived a full life, and never met a stranger. She loved playing cards, traveling to Florida, and was most proud of finally beating Haywood in a round of golf. Her favorite trips were to Atlantic City and Dover with her sisters where she loved playing the penny slots.She was born in Luray and raised in Sperryville, VA. She later moved to Newport News, VA where she started working for C&P Telephone Company and married the love of her life Haywood Spence.She was preceded in death by her parents, Acree and Esther Nicholson, her beloved husband Haywood Spence, three bothers James (Red), Vernon, Eddie, and two sisters Kathryn Balochi, and Louise Gwaltney. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Dill, three grandchildren Jason (Lisa), Travis (Nicole), Ashley (Matthew), and three great grandchildren Isabella, Joseph, Wyatt and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family from North Carolina.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11th at Nelsen Funeral Home from 10-11 am. A celebration of life will follow at 11 am. Interment will be graveside at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary