Marie Smith Belvin
Marie Smith Belvin, 94, of Toano, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 3rd.

Ms. Belvin was born in Fluvanna County, Va. and moved to Toano as a child, where she was a lifelong resident. She retired from the United States Post Office as a Postmaster, and was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Ms. Belvin was an avid sports fan, and she also loved gardening, bird watching, country music, going to the beach, and spending time with family.

Ms. Belvin was preceded in death by her two children, Dale Belvin and Brenda Mullen Hockaday; her parents, William Smith and Mary Mable Smith Morris; her seven siblings, Katherine Higgs, James, Herbert, Viola, Ed, Earnest, and Carnell Smith; sisters-in-law, Jo and Selma Smith; and son-in-law, Otis Mullen.

Ms. Belvin is survived by her grandchildren, Angela Hicklin (Jeff), Dwayne Mullen (Sara), Kim Padgette (Michael); great-grandchildren, Ellie Mullen and Graham Padgette; nephews, John Edward "Eddie" Higgs, Earnest "Earnie" Higgs, Lanny Smith (Betty), Warren Smith (Kathy), and Keith Smith (Lucy); nieces, Betty Jo Durrett and Kim Ivey (Gordon); daughter-in-law, Vickie Belvin; and many more great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, August 10th at Williamsburg Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Garner officiating. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
