RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
Marie Taylor Evans Obituary
Marie Taylor Evans went to her eternal home Sunday November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thaddeus Clyde Evans, Father Andrew W. Taylor and Mother Virginia W. Taylor. Marie was a beloved chemistry / home economics teacher for 33 years at Surry County High school. She graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor's degree and graduated from Howard University with a Master's degree. She Joined the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority whom she greatly loved.

Marie will be greatly missed by family Andrea T Battle (daughter), Michael A. Taylor (son), Martene M. Battle (granddaughter), Courtney E. Battle (granddaughter), Akira M. Lauder (great granddaughter) Ryann V. Clinton (great granddaughter) her Sorority sisters, the staff of Menno wood retirement and many long term friends.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, December, 1, 2019 from noon to 4:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 30, 2019
