Marie W. Sweat, 93, went home to be with her Lord on October 9, 2019. Marie had been a lifelong resident of Virginia since 1942. She met the love her life, Liston W. Sweat, Sr., and they were married August 15, 1945. They were blessed with three children.Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Liston; son, Warren; grandson, Gregory Wiseman; a brother and her parents. Survivors include her daughter, JoAnn Wiseman and her husband, Don; son, Rogers; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service being held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
