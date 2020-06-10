God called His faithful servant, Marilyn Anne Robinson Davis, 88, to her eternal home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Anne was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC and moved to Newport News, VA in 1944. She had been a resident of Yorktown for over 50 years. Anne graduated from Warwick High School, Carson - Newman College in TN, and also attended the College of William & Mary. She taught elementary education in Newport News and York County schools for several years. Anne also worked at Colonial Williamsburg as a Historical Interpreter as well as having served as President of the Board of Directors for the York River Symphony Orchestra.



She received much joy in serving in various capacities in Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown. Beginning at a young age, she taught in nearly every Sunday School department from youth to adult, and for over 60 years she was the beloved teacher of an Adult Sunday School Class. Anne was also a past director of the Adult Choir, was the first Wednesday Night Dinner Coordinator, held various positions with the Peninsula Baptist Association, and, at one time, served on the Committee on Committees and Historical Commission for the Southern Baptist Convention.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents Harry Battle Robinson and Louise Byrd Robinson; by her husband W. T. "Billy" Davis; son Kevin Davis; and also by siblings, Jean Bell, Keith Robinson, and Edith Shelton. She is survived by a daughter-in-law Lori Davis Peters (Greg); three grandsons, Matthew (Emily), Philip (Cassie) and Nathan; adopted daughter Maysa Sheppard (Brad); six great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Byrd Robinson (June) and Arnold Robinson (Mary); sisters, Janice Colbert and Virginia Conway (Marion); as well as many nieces and nephews; and by special friends, Carl and Jimette Trexler.



Burial will be private on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park followed by a public memorial service at 2:00 p. m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Yorktown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 1004 Yorktown Road, Yorktown, VA 23693.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



