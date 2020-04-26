|
|
Marilyn Duguid, 91, passed away peacefully in Smithfield, VA at her daughter's home on Monday, April 20, 2020, after battling complications from kidney failure. She was surrounded by her family and her loving husband, Don.
Marilyn was born in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in Foreign Language and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sorority at the university. In 1950, she married Donald M. Duguid and together they raised 4 wonderful daughters: Libby Kochey (Fred), Kay Kurbjun (Max), Pam Brushwood (Bruce), and Shelley Spears (Laurence). Don's job with Dow Chemical/BASF took them to Lake Jackson, Texas and later to Williamsburg, VA. Marilyn's nephew, Greg Evans (Debbie), joined their family at age 15 from Denver, CO after the tragic deaths of his parents. She was loved dearly by her 10 grandchildren (Sunny, Ben, Karl, Janice, Alex, Amy, Curtis, Samantha, Colby, and Jacob) and 11 great-grandchildren (Ethan, Emily, Chloe, Cole, CJ, McKenzie, Russell, Ben, Xavier, Zoe, and Calvin). She is also survived by her son, Michael Kettenbach, his wife, Frances, and their children Michael, Edward, and Cara.
All that loved her will never forget her infectious laugh, twinkling blue eyes, terrific sense of humor, sharp wit, and intrinsic curiosity in most things, particularly world affairs, politics, and culture. Marilyn loved dancing in her high heels, playing tennis, and boating. She and Don enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends along the way. She was an excellent bridge player and was an active duplicate bridge player with husband and friends at The Chesapeake, where she lived, until just a few months before she passed. Marilyn was an avid reader of books and newspapers. She was tough as nails and came by her "phoenix" mantle honestly by beating advanced cancer twice.
While living in Williamsburg, Marilyn served as Chairman of the Williamsburg Area Council of Garden Clubs and was on the board of directors for the Colonial Services Board. She was also an active advisor to the William & Mary chapter of KKG and worked periodically as an interpretive guide at Colonial Williamsburg for visiting dignitary groups.
A celebration of her life will be held as soon as practical. She will be inurned at the columbarium ?at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church where she and Don are members.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020