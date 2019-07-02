Dr. Marilyn "Lindy" Hatch, 78, of Gwynn, VA, passed away on June 30, 2019. She was born in Highland Park, Michigan. She moved to Falls Church, VA in 1947 and graduated from Annandale High School, Longwood College and Indiana University. She received a PhD in Human Anatomy from Medical College of Virginia (VCU). She served on the faculty at UNC – Charlotte, George Mason University, Longwood College and Montgomery College in Takoma Park, MD. She was a Registered Records Administrator as a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Officers Corps (Lt Commander) in the Medical records Dept. at the NIH in Bethesda, MD. She moved to Gwynn's Island in 1987 and started a painting and wallpapering business (Castle Craftsmen) and retired in 2005. Proud to be a member of the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad since 1988, she served on the Board of Directors and/or as president for over 20 years. She enjoyed fishing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and sports as a spectator and as a participant especially golf in the last several years. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold (Lefty) Hatch and Elizabeth (Bettie) Bates Hatch. She is survived by her sister Roberta (Spencer) Sullivan of Wells Beach, ME and Naples, FL, nieces Jennifer (Peter) Hall of Campton, NH and Rebecca Greer of Estes Park, CO, great nieces Michaela and Audrey Hall, great nephews Seth and Owen Greer, and longtime special friend and companion Cricket Call and her family. Thank you to Dr. Magi Khalil and the rest of the staff at PCI Gloucester for their compassion, care and friendship. A memorial service will be held at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA at 11 am, Friday, July 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mathews Rescue Squad, PO Box 723, Mathews, VA 23109 or to the . Published in Daily Press on July 2, 2019