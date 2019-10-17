|
|
On October 16th, 2019, after a joyful life full of love, laughter, and family, our beloved, Marilyn J. Nataupsky, wife, mom of two and grandma of five passed away at the age of 74. Marilyn was born in Brookline, MA on May 18, 1945 to Gladys and David Greene. They, along with her older sister Linda, moved to Anaheim, CA when Marilyn was 6 years old. Marilyn graduated from UCLA and met her husband, Dr. Mark Nataupsky in California as well. The two married on March 8, 1969 - meaning they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last March. Marilyn and Mark raised two daughters, Debbie (Nataupsky) Cohen and Glenda (Nataupsky) Rozman. Marilyn loved family and friends. She was an avid cook and baker. She loved to burst into song - especially from old school Broadway shows - and tell jokes with or without a punchline. She was a member of Rodef Sholom Temple since 1982, having served as the Sisterhood President for many years. Marilyn went back to school to get her MSW in 1992 and worked for over 20 years as a social worker in dialysis units. Her service as a social worker was especially significant because her own mother was on dialysis. Marilyn was well-known in the social worker community as a role model and leader, and she enjoyed helping people immensely.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and David, and her sister, Linda, who passed away a week before her. She is survived by her husband Mark; daughter, Debbie and son-in-law, Adam Cohen; grandkids, Abby and Nathan; daughter, Glenda and son-in-law, Eddie Rozman and grandkids Gilad, Kessem & Erez.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rodef Sholom Temple by Rabbi Dror. Interment will follow in the Hebrew Cemetery. Donations may be made in Marilyn's name to the Marilyn and Dr. Mark Nataupsky Holocaust Education Fund of the UJCVP, 401 City Center Blvd., NN, VA 23606 or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 4950 York Rd., #631, Holicong, PA 18928. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019