|
|
Marilyn Kostyal Gibson, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 and is now reunited with her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles Mugler (Muggy) Gibson. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn loved her home on the water with its panoramic views of the mouth of the Piankatank river. A place where family and friends lived and came to vacation. Marilyn was an active member of her church where she played piano and sang in the choir. Her passing marks the end of an angelic era for everyone that came to her part of paradise to produce memories not to be forgotten. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, skiing and in later years gardening, flocks of swans, and hummingbirds. Marilyn provided a loving family life for her 3 boys who in turn with her guidance passed on to her grandchildren. She was there to provide love and support to her family in all their endevours. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Muggy; and her eldest son, Charles (Chip) Mugler Gibson, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Danette) and Richard (Teresa); her grandchildren, Curtis, Richie, Taryn (Chaz), Rachael, Chase, and Charlie; and her beloved cat, KC. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22nd, from noon to 1 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow. Burial will follow service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mathews Chapel UMC, 4185 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, VA 23035.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019