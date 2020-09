Marilyn L. Groene passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Due to circumstances created by the current COVID-19 virus, a private Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She will be buried next to her husband at historic St. Luke's cemetery in Smithfield, VA.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. For full obituary, please see the website www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries