Marilyn Jane McInturff Stewart, 80, passed away on October 30, 2019, peacefully at home and surrounded by loved ones.
Born on November 8, 1938, in Maryland and raised in Culpeper, Virginia, Marilyn was the daughter of Ernest and Elva Whitehurst McInturff. The apple of her father's eye, she showed an early gift for music, and went on to graduate from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in 1962 with a degree in Piano Performance. Marilyn was an accomplished and gifted pianist, and performed across the Washington D.C area for many years.
Marilyn met and married David Breckenridge Stewart while at Shenandoah, and together they spent over 50 years dedicated to their musical careers, adored German Shepherds, as well as their beloved tree farm in Great Falls, VA, where a favorite pastime was her daily run through the trees with her shepherds. She traveled extensively in Europe, and spent many happy weeks cycling through the German and Austrian Alps with dear friends. Marilyn maintained a private music studio on the farm for decades before retiring to Williamsburg in 2007.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her beloved brother, Robert McInturff. She is survived by several nieces and nephews: Susan Stewart-Kelley, Duncan (Rocky) Stewart, Cammie Allen, Shannon Hayes, Karen Morris, and Laura Hayes.
Marilyn's life was made immeasurably more comfortable and full of life by her loyal caregivers and dear friends: Debra Freeman, Melissa Marks, Joanne Zang, Bridget Heisler, Belinda Ball-Delfin, Germika Otey, Adri Taylor, Ay'driana Taylor, and Jacki Kilby. This dedicated group of women infused Marilyn's final 2 years in love, laughter, and light, and for that and so much more, we are eternally grateful.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019