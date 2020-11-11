Marilyn "Boo Boo" Murphy, 84, passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She attended Newport News Public Schools and went to New York where she met and married Jessie Murphy. She later moved to Connecticut and resided there for over 50 years. There she met and spent 40 years of her life with Preston Little. Marilyn retired from Winchester Rifles after 50 years of service and returned to Newport News where she remained for the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by her mother, Claudia B. Dudley; brother, Bobby Dudley; longtime companion, Preston Little; and great nephew, Brandon Dudley. She is survived by her brother, Shirley Dudley, 3 nieces, 1 nephew and 1 great grandnephew.



