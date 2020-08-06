1/1
Marilyn Townsend Hudgins
Marilyn Townsend Hudgins, age 84, of Gloucester Point, passed away surrounded by her family and friends at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020. In 2001 Marilyn retired from VIMS, Gloucester Point, where she worked in Accounts Payable. She loved to travel with her family, especially taking cruise vacations with her family and cruising buddy, Gail Reardon. She always had a sense of adventure and went parasailing at the age of 80. Outside of vacation, she will be remembered as an excellent cook, and her family will miss her Sunday pot roast. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where she served for many years as a church secretary. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leslie Hudgins, and her mother, Julia Townsend. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Hornsby (Robert), two grandchildren, Robert Hornsby, Jr. (Samantha), Morgan H. Mireles (Alberto), three great-grandchildren, Miranda, Dominic, and James. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A graveside service conducted by Reverend Mike Derflinger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of Marilyn, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Due to COVID-19, Pandemic, masks are required, and social distancing is mandatory-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
